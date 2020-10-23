“I Still Don’t Like Y’all” The Braxton Sisters Try To Put Their Issues To The Side For Trina’s Wedding

Despite concern for Tamar Braxton about exploiting her mental health for profit, WE tv is forging ahead with their promotion of the new season of “Braxton Family Values.” Aside from the family learning about Tamar’s suicide attempt, another highlight of the season was Trina planning her wedding to Von Scales last Spring.

In an interview with ESSENCE, Trina said the two met through the help of a mutual friend who told Braxton, “Hey, I know this guy and he just got out of a relationship. You two would really hit it off.”

They did. First, the met for a double date at a friend’s house before deciding to go out alone two days later.

They dated long distance for some time, spending a lot of time talking to one another on the phone in between seeing each other.

Now, on the new season, it’s time for them to tie the knot. And while it should be a time of celebration, all of the sisters being together for Trina’s wedding didn’t exactly bring out the best in everyone.

Initially, all the sisters seem committed to having a good time with one another. Traci declares that this is going to be a wedding for the books. But it’s not long before things go left with the women.

In a conversation with Towanda, Traci said, “I still don’t like y’all. I got some other issues but now is not the time.”

But apparently, she could only hold it in for so long because during Trina’s reception, Traci had completely stopped speaking to her sisters. Toni tried to ask Traci’s husband, her brother-in-law, why she was giving them the silent treatment.

Ultimately, Traci ended up leaving the venue, with parting words: “I’m not gon let nobody disrespect me, ever.”

You can watch this portion of the trailer below.