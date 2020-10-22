Tiffany “New York” Pollard Set For “I Love New York” Reunion Special Hosted By Vivica A. Fox

Now this is an event I can get behind.

Who doesn’t remember the many epic moments that Tiffany “New York” Pollard gave us after stepping into our reality tv worlds as a contestant on Flavor of Love, then moving on to her own show I Love New York. From “Someone lied to you,” and “Beyoncé!” all of these things live in my head rent free and if you know you know.

Everyday on social media I see a post or meme from one of New York’s iconic catch phrases.

On Thursday Page Six reported that we will get to relish in our mid-2000s memories because VH1 is planning to air a I Love New York: Reunited reunion special on November 23. Vivica Fox will host adding further to my nostalgia of the 2000’s.

Pollard shared the news with her followers on Instagram on Thursday. “ARE Y’ALL EXCITED ABOUT THIS?????! Let me know in the comments hunni,” she wrote.

According to Page Six, the show will “revisit the show’s greatest moments, break down the biggest heartbreaks, and dive into how the cast members’ lives have evolved through the years.”

I Love New York aired in 2007 as a spin off of Flavor of Love, which initially aired in 2006. I Love New York ran for two seasons and gave us a plethora of eccentric and ridiculous characters. Who could forget real life brothers, Ahmad “Real” Givens and Kamal “Chance Givens, Lee “Mr. Boston,” Marks, season one winner Patrick “Tango Hunter, and David “Punk” Otenga from season two.

This means that we may get a glimpse at some of the breakout stars from the show including Chance, who is currently starring in his own dating reality series on Zeus, and David Otenga the former fiancé of superstar Jennifer Hudson. Also, will we get an update on Sister Patterson, New York’s mom?

In addition to the I Love New York reunion special, Vh1 is also working on a Hollywood Exes reunion.

The show ran from 2012-2014 and starred Nicole Murphy (the ex-wife of Eddie Murphy), Andrea Kelly (the ex-wife of R-Kelly), Mayte Garcia (the ex-wife of Prince), Shamicka Lawrence (the ex-wife of Martin Lawrence), Shanna Moakler (the ex-wife of Travis Barker) and Sheree Zampino (ex-wife of Will Smith).