“Well, We’re Going To Sue Monique For Millions!” Monique Samuels Says Candiace Dillard Didn’t Want Mediation After Their Fight, “She Wanted Money”

As “Real Housewives of Potomac” fans witness the aftermath of the fight between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard-Bassett unfold, cast members continue to fill in the blanks regarding some of the happenings that took place when the cameras weren’t rolling. Sunday night, we watched as cast members reacted to news that Samuels was charged with second-degree assault, but what we didn’t see was that Dilliard threatened to take civil action against Samuels as well.

In a series of tweets, which included a screenshot from Dilliard’s personal attorney, Samuels alleged after meeting with her pastor, she experienced a change of heart and reached out in attempts to apologize to Dillard. Her attempts to extend an olive branch, however, was met by monetary demands.

“After I had the meeting with my pastor, I received this email. My attorney advised that I only speak to Candice with him present. We asked several times for a mediation sit down and she and her attorney REFUSED. She didn’t want to hear an apology! She wanted money #RHOP,” Samuels tweeted. “When my attorney said no we’re not paying her anything because this was not an ‘attack’ or an ‘assault’ but a “mutually consented” altercation (a warning to back up was given followed by her egging on by saying ‘what you gon do? You gon drag me?’), her attorney’s response was…’Well, we’re going to sue Monique for MILLIONS and bravo will capture it all!’ Then they filed the complaint. Then I countered. Then the state threw both charges out. The End.”

Samuels went on to add that she did, in fact, apologize to Dillard seven days after the altercation — not weeks later as some cast members have claimed.

“I’m gonna leave this here for all those who keep saying I didn’t want to reach out and offer a conversation along with an apology for my part. This email was sent 7 days after the altercation. Not WEEKS. Miss me with the ‘acting’ BS. This fight is not my storyline,” she later wrote on Instagram. “I’ve grown, healed and have moved on And have never NOT ACCEPTED accountability on MY PART.”