“We’ve Always Stayed Quiet…” R&B Group Allure Is Not Happy About Being Left Out Of Mariah Carey’s Memoir

When the world learned that Mariah Carey was releasing her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, some folks (particularly rapper Eminem) were shook.

But in an interview with Vulture, Carey said, “If somebody or something didn’t pertain to the actual meaning of Mariah Carey, as is the title, then they aren’t in the book.”

While that news likely left Eminem feeling relieved, that same declaration has left others in their feelings.

The R&B group Allure took issue in their omission from Carey’s book.

In the memoir, Carey describes her marriage to Tommy Mottola and what the two were able to do business-wise together. And part of that included the creation of her boutique label Crave.

The label ended when the marriage did. But in the book Carey speaks about how the best thing about it led her to a member of a group called “The Negro League,” an act she’d signed to Crave, who later starred in her video “Sweetheart.”

Apparently, Allure was also a part of that chapter in Mariah’s life.

And they didn’t appreciate being overlooked.

On Instagram the group, known for songs like “All Cried Out,” and “Head Over Heels” posted audio clips of Carey reading her own memoir without mention of Allure. Then, they posted a vintage clip of her speaking about Allure, being the first group in her label.

Before writing, the group said they were asked to share their feelings about Carey’s omission.

“For years we’ve always taken the high road. When it came to our career. Dealt with people having their own opinions about what went down with us and Mariah. Hearing rumors that one of us assaulted her. People saying we were bitter. At the end of the day we have and will always feel strongly about principle. You had a label and we were your first act. We remember people always saying, “You guys were like the wall paper at crave…We’ve always stayed Quiet and been nice about everything although we didn’t receive the same back. One thing that’s sickening is being treated as if we never existed. How does anyone blatantly lie and totally disregard people who were a huge part of your life and your career..between us and 7 Mile… that’s all anyone ever talked about. Rest In Peace to Glynis❗️❗️❗️ Never even cared to even see how we were after everything was said and done. We would have Been ok with you never mentioning the label at all….we were close to you …like sisters…but to actually mention the label and completely disregard us and our accolades and what we brought to the table as your “FIRST ARTISTS” is a slap in the face…”

Yikes.

They have a point in that they were the first group to be signed. Still, we don’t get to decide where we rank in someone’s life story. And honestly, I would think it’s better to be excluded than to be included and represented falsely or in a negative light. But that’s just me.

