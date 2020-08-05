Da Brat Spilled All The Embarrassing Tea About Eminem Coming Up…Premature With Mariah Carey

The nature of Mariah Carey and Eminem’s relationship was never entirely clear to me. In fact, I don’t know why the two would have crossed each other’s paths in the first place.

I always assumed, the rapper was using her as an arbitrary target of his misogyny and slight obsession. I had no idea that the two were ever actually romantically involved with one another.

But apparently, I was wrong. The two did have something.

And on the precipice of her new book being released, the tea is being spilled. And not just by Ms. Carey.

The singer’s good friend, rapper Da Brat spoke about their strange relationship and an embarassing incident that transpired between the two during a recent episode of “Dish Nation.”

The conversation began because it had been reported the Eminem was scared about which details concerning him would be included in Mariah’s memoirs…especially as it pertained to their “sex” life.

And judging by what Da Brat shared, he had every right to be.

“He was never in bed, in bed with her. Let’s get this clear. When y’all read, y’all will see that he prematurely ejaculated when they had all their clothes on. Because he was excited that he was with Mariah. There was no sex in the champagne room.”

You can watch Da Brat’s revelation in the video below.

Reportedly, the two were only dating one another for a brief six-month period before they became mortal enemies in the public eye, involving Carey’s ex-husband Nick Cannon in the fray.

Given her exposure of Tamar’s relationship with Jermaine Dupri’s father, Dra Brat knows quite a bit. She might want to start working on her own book.