Remember Lil Mendeecees? He Just Turned 15 And We Feel Old AF

Lil Mendeecees isn’t so little anymore.

Back in 2013, we were introduced to him when he was still a young boy on Love and Hip Hop New York. We watched him deal with his father being incarcerated, and how he was impacted by mother Samantha Wallace’s less than pleasant relationship with Yandy Smith. After a while, with his dad away, we weren’t seeing him on TV anymore.

This week, Mendeecees’ eldest child turned 15, and the proud dad shared a few photos of the teen over the years, including a new photo.

“Wow can’t believe today u make 15yrs old.. feel like it was just yesterday you were born, the day my life changed forever,” his dad wrote on Instagram. “You are my Kryptonite and also my inspiration.. thank u for showing me what unconditional and unequivocal Love is. You’re truly amazing and a blessing to this world and I’m just proud to be your father.”

Commenters were shocked to know that he was getting up there in age considering they watched him grow up on television.

Despite the drama that the adults in Lil Mendeecees’ life have been caught up in on television and in real life, he seems to have done just fine and is turning into quite the young man. And for the record, Smith said in an interview with us earlier this year that her young kids, Omare and Skylar, get to hang out with their big brother (as well as brother Aasim whose mother is Erika DeShazo). The women put aside their differences, for the most part, to focus on the best interests of the kids. (It was easier once Samantha and Erika stopped appearing on LHHNY.)

“So all of the holidays and birthdays they spend together. That’s how it’s supposed to be,” she said. “These kids grew up together. Their father was adamant about them being raised together. So I think sometimes us women, we just get in our own way. I think that when the progress, development and love for your children are at the forefront of relationships, then you figure things out, and I think that’s exactly what we’ve been able to do.”

And if you feel old learning that Lil Mendeecees is a high school student now, you’re feeling just like Smith right now.