“I Know I’m Going To Live With It For The Rest Of My Life” Eve Opens Up About Battle With Anxiety And Panic Attacks

Yesterday, on CBS’ “The Talk,” the women got exceptionally candid in an effort to have a very necessary conversation about mental health.

The goal of the show was to remove the stigma associated with mental health issues. Sharon Osbourne spoke about her suicide attempt. Actress and mental health advocate, Taraji P. Henson spoke about menopause and the anxiety that’s recently come into her life as a result. Charlamagne tha God spoke about all of what’s been going on with Breonna Taylor and parental paranoia as a consequence.

And rapper Eve, who has been a co-host of “The Talk” since 2017 shared the battle with anxiety she’s been fighting since she was young. She also spoke about panic attacks, including one that happened recently during this COVID season.

“For me, it’s anxiety. I still have it; I still live with it; it ebbs and flows. When I was younger, it was terrible. And, you know, I was put on medication and I got to the point where my medication that I was taking, I started drinking with the medication, so I could be even more numb which is horrible.” But then, when I would come down from that numbness or that hangover, my anxiety was way worse. So it became a cycle. I still get panic attacks. My most recent one was not too long ago during this whole Covid situation. And I was shaking, crying, screaming at Max. Like, ‘You have to call somebody right now!’ And he knew, like I’m getting emotional right now, but he knew, because he’s seen me have anxiety attacks. So he knew to just sit with me and calm me down. And I was like, ‘I am dying.’ Like, I literally, and he was like, ‘You’re fine, you’re fine, look, I’m here.’ And he really had to bring me down. So, it’s a lot, I know I’m going to live with it for the rest of my life. I don’t want to go back on medication. I’ve been there, and I don’t trust myself with it. So now, I’m so thankful actually we are doing this show, and we’re having people on to give us other tools. I just want other things to do, and mindfulness, praying, whatever you want to call it, meditation, that’s where I’m at now.”

You can listen to Eve’s story in the video below.