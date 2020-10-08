“He’s More Sensitive” Zonnique Says T.I. Has Learned A Lot Since Talking About Deyjah’s Body

It would be hard to forget hymengate—where rapper T.I. told the world that he accompanies his daughter Deyjah Harris to the gynecologist to ensure that she’s still a “virgin.”

It was a firestorm that played out for months on social media and then again in the news cycle on more than one occasion. Mostly because it was a hot mess and clear that T.I. had some things to learn in terms of boundaries, oversharing and trying to control and dictate his daughter’s sexuality (especially when he didn’t and doesn’t have that same energy for his sons.)

The comments fractured the relationship with Deyjah, a fact she’s spoken about on more than one occasion.

Now, her stepsister, Zonnique Pullins, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, is speaking about how the relationship with T.I. and Deyjah has been progressing since the incident and since they had to relive it all over again on “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle.”

“That was definitely a big moment for everyone. He’s definitely just been learning with the girls on how to handle certain things and how to go about certain things when it comes to us. I feel like it’s a lot of stuff he didn’t realize when it comes to a young girl’s feelings. So I feel like now he’s a little bit more careful. He just goes about everything a little bit differently now, definitely… He’s more sensitive with everything.”

In terms of his relationship with Deyjah, Zonnique said, they’ve learned about “each other a lot more since then.”

“Their relationship has gotten better and they’ve both grown… He’s not overbearing in certain situations… He’s changed when it comes to Deyjah. Their relationship is in a really good place, actually. It took a minute for them to get to this place, but I feel like they’re just doing really good.”

