“They Love Theyselves Some Will.” Jada Wants Y’all To Know Will Was Not Crying During That “Red Table Talk”

35 million people devoured the episode of “Red Table Talk,” where Jada Pinkett Smith, the host of the show, brought herself to the talk to discuss her relationship—an entanglement with August Alsina and her relationship with her husband Will Smith.

After people got over the shock and surprise of Jada admitting she and August were involved, they looked at Will’s face and determined that he was deeply saddened and distressed by the conversation. And from there, people projected their own things onto that. They assumed that Jada had hurt him. That he wasn’t over her relationship with August, etc, etc.

After the sympathy, came the memes. And this year, 2020, there were and still are more than a few situations that can be represented by the worn out expression Will wore that day.

But during a recent video, he shared that it wasn’t sadness.

Will: I’m not sad a lot. I think because I drink so much coffee. I get dehydrated and it makes my eyes water. I know people think I’m crying all the time.

Jada: All the time and he’s not. Such a shame. If they only knew.

Will: But it plays…it works out.

Jada: He doesn’t cry…

Referencing the entanglement episode of “Red Table Talk”

Jada: He wasn’t crying.

Will: It was midnight. We were shooting at midnight because we were trying to rush to go to the airport in the morning.

Jada: I should have stuck to my first gut which was reshoot the whole damn thing.

Will: That’s what I said, I said reshoot it. But it played out. Everybody’s like poor Will.

Jada: Got to make it serious, not funny and I made it too serious. And they thought he was f*ckin sad. Jesus.

Will: They love theyselves some Will.

Jada: Whatever.

Will and Jada didn’t release a whole video to address his sad face. The real purpose was for the family to accept the Legacy of Laughter award from the late Robin Williams’ children Zelda, Zach and Cody. They are a part of Bring Change to Mind, a foundation geared toward ending stigma surrounding mental illness and the Legacy of Laughter award recognizes the ways in which humor can heal but also the philanthrophic work the family has been doing in terms of clean water, campaigning against sex trafficking, and even having open discussions on “Red Table Talk.”

