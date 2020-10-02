Black Love Sneak Peek: “I Was Hellbent On Being An Independent Woman”

What the fairytales may neglect to mention is that there is an adjustment period going from single to married. And it can be tricky—for men and women—to find the balance of maintaining one’s independence while also learning to let another person be of service to you in a marriage or partnership.

That’s the issue that the couples on the next episode of “Black Love” are going to tackle this Saturday.

After a brief hiatus, the show returns with the couples speaking , according to OWN, about how expectation doesn’t always live up to reality when it comes to marriage because of “the desire for tradition” or the hopes of a storybook ending.

Tomorrow, the “Couples talk through their experiences with compromise and communication as they journey toward ultimate acceptance.”

This episode features:

Bill & Kristen Bellamy

Terrence & Joy WIlliams

Glen & Yvette Henry

Joe & Leslie Lewis

Aiyana & Ayize Ma’at

Angel & Marcus Tanksley

You can take a sneak peek of Angel and Marcus sharing their story in the video below.

“Black Love” airs on Saturday, October 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.