Nicki Minaj’s Husband Petitions Judge For Permission To Attend Child’s Birth

As Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, gear up for the birth of their child, Petty has reached out to a judge in order to receive clearance to be present for the birth of their unborn child.

According to TMZ, the 42-year-old has filed a petition asking a judge to adjust the terms of his pretrial release so that he does not miss the birth of his baby and so that he can accompany Nicki for business-related travel as her manager. Currently, Petty’s travel is restricted and he is under a curfew. In his petition, Petty’s legal team explains that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and pretrial services office are not opposed to his request so it’s really the judge’s decision to sign off on it or not.

Petty currently awaits trial for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender in a timely manner after relocating to California. He has since registered with the state. His sex offender status stems from his 1995 conviction of attempted rape.Nicki announced her pregnancy earlier this month through a series of maternity photos posted on Instagram.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛,” she captioned one of the images.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Nicki has been providing fans with insight into her motherhood journey — including that she suffered from terrible morning sickness.

“While I was in Trinidad earlier this year, I had the worst morning sickness of all time,” she told fans on Instagram Thursday. “Didn’t know morning sickness could last all day either. But nevertheless, this is one of the pics I took b4 you could see my lil baby bump.”

So far, the couple has not disclosed the sex of their baby or their anticipated due date; however, Nicki appears to be fairly far along in her pregnancy. Nicki and Kenneth tied the knot in October of 2019 after dating for a year.