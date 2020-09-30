10 Signs You Deserve Better Than What Your Current Relationship Has To Offer

Not every relationship ends because of an egregious betrayal of trust such as infidelity. Sometimes, relationships come to an end because one or both parties come to the realization that they deserve better than what is being offered by their current romance.

While most of us have a general idea of what we should not tolerate in a relationship, when you’ve been in a situation long-term, sometimes the lines get blurred. So if you needed a reminder, here it is: 10 signs that you deserve better than your current relationship.

Your relationship lacks basic kindness

Basic kindness is given freely to strangers. A sure sign that you are in the wrong relationship is when your partner is incapable of offering common courtesy. You deserve better than a partner who is cruel, nasty, or mean.