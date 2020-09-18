Buy Black Friday: My God Today Devotionals For The Slightly Ratchet

These days, we can use all of the encouragement and spiritual grounding we can get. With many churches still streaming services, having to digest one depressing news story after the next, most of us have found that we could use, in the words of Erica Campbell, a little more Jesus.

So you might find that in order to counteract all of the doom and gloom we’re experiencing in the real world, we turn to more spiritually uplifting content. But if you’re anything like me, you want that content to be relatable and something you can apply to everyday life.

Enter My God Today: 365 Devotions for People Who Might Be A Lil Ratchet (But God Knows Your Heart).

The book was created by Dr. Lori Alyse Croom, an optometrist by profession, Dr. Lori made a name for herself on social media using popular songs, often trap music, to explicate truths about God—complete with scriptural backing.

She recently shared a particularly poignant word about how 2020 is the year we asked for.

Dr. Lori took some time off from making the videos, in order to write these thoughts down in book form.

On Amazon, the book, which is already a number one new release for devotionals, is described as such:

Does Trap Music move you on a spiritual level? Maybe it should. Join Dr. Lori for 365 days of spiritual enrichment based on God’s Word AND some of our favorite hood anthems. This is a surprising journey that you won’t regret!

If you’re having a hard time imagining how trap music can relate to scripture, here’s Dr. Lori’s take on Yung Joc’s lyric, “Have you ever seen a chevy with the butterfly doors?”

[downloaded pic]

Or Metro Boomin’s lyric, “If Young Metro don’t trust you, I’m gone shoot you.”

You can learn more about Dr. Lori and My God Today by visiting her Instagram page for more.

If you’re already sold, you can purchse My God Today, here.