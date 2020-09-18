MAFS’ Miles Dated A Woman For Two Years And “We Never Had Sex,” So Waiting To Be Intimate With Karen Is A Piece Of Cake

If you’ve been watching the latest season of Married at First Sight, set in New Orleans, then you’re probably as intrigued by the ups and downs of Miles Williams and Karen Landry‘s relationship as we are. As of this week’s episode, the couple have shared a kiss here and there, but intimacy between them is moving at a slow pace to ensure that Karen is comfortable. When Miles tried to broach the subject of sex during last week’s episode, it didn’t go well because she clearly wasn’t at ease doing so and he wouldn’t drop it. When she said that intimacy for her is “just something that happens naturally. I’m not going to [schedule it],” he responded by writing “sex with my wife” on the refrigerator calendar. Though he meant it jokingly, she was not pleased and slept at her apartment for the night.

The good news is, Karen returned and they were able to talk through the issue. He apologized for making her feel “unsafe,” as she put it, and she did a few gestures to show him intimacy that didn’t involve sex. Progress is being made.

When asked about the slow and steady pace that he and Karen are going when it comes to touching, kissing and getting to the consummation of their marriage, he recently said he’s willing to go with the flow.

“For me, I’m used to moving a little bit faster than this,” he told Jamie Otis during Married at First Sight: Unfiltered. “But I want Karen to feel comfortable, and so whatever it means for her to feel comfortable, whatever pace we need to move at is what we’re going to do.”

When asked if this is the slowest pace he’s ever moved at in a relationship, Miles revealed that one of his ten serious relationships involved a woman who didn’t have sex with him for quite some time.

“No. No, not necessarily. My ex, um, we didn’t have sex for two years,” he said to a shocked Otis. “And so, like, to be able to be in a place where we are right now, like, I’m not stressing that. It’s all going to come in due time, and when it comes, it’s going to be great.”

When asked to clarify that past relationship, Miles dropped another bomb.

“We actually broke up before we had sex, to be honest,” he said. “So we never had sex.”

Maybe she was saving herself for marriage? If not, he played himself.

Anywho, I certainly get the vibe that Karen is softening up to Miles. It’s hard to say if she’ll sleep with him within the eight weeks, but if given the chance, I think their relationship can go the distance — and sex will eventually come with that.