MAFS: Karen Talks The Surprise Of Miles’ Identity Being Ruined, Fun From Their Reception & The Gifts He Gave Her

A couple of weeks ago, we interviewed our favorite groom from season 11 of “Married At First Sight,” Miles.

The 26-year-old educator has a sweet spirit about himself that we hope will remain consistent throughout the season and well into the marriage he’s hopefully able to maintain with his stranger-bride Karen.

But Karen has been through quite a bit. I mean, her ex had a whole child while they were in a relationship with one another. And so while she ultimately decided to take a risk and marry a stranger, it didn’t mean she skipped easily into this process.

You may remember her freaking out after she stumbled across Miles’ social media pages and deciding that he was too sensitive for her.

Since the show began, we’ve been wondering what Karen made of all that watching it back with the rest of the world.

We got some of the answers to those questions when Karen spoke to Danielle Canada at our sister site Bossip.

See what she had to say below.

The application process

One of my friends suggested I apply when they saw the MAFS NOLA promo. I had not heard anything about the show prior to that, so I figured “what’s the harm in applying?” After callbacks, I went back and forth a lot on whether or not I wanted to take such a huge risk. But I thought to myself “everything happens for a reason” and I believe that some of the best things can happen when you step outside of your comfort zone. As hard as it was, I decided to take the risk and be brave in the pursuit of finding love.”

Whether she thinks she was too judgmental about Miles’ social media pages

“I don’t think I was too judgmental about Miles’ social media. I had concerns, but none of them were deal-breakers by any means. Looking back, I wish my match had not been revealed to my bridesmaid the night before my wedding. It ruined the experience for me and I didn’t know if that mistake was a sign that I shouldn’t go through with being married to a stranger.

Since the premise of the show is to “marry a stranger,” I think it’s good that Miles didn’t know who I was. However, if the tables had been turned, I wouldn’t blame him for being curious about my identity. Miles even asked why I didn’t send him a message when I found out who he was! I didn’t want to ruin the experience for him! So no– I wouldn’t have minded if he found out my name and looked at my social media, but I am glad he didn’t have to miss out on the full experience of marrying a stranger.”

What she thought of Miles when she saw him in person and got to interact with him a bit.

“OMG. There he is! Is this really happening? YES! He wore burgundy. That’s a good sign.” I thought Miles looked very handsome and was impressed that he went with the burgundy blazer for his suit. Burgundy was one of the wedding colors and I thought it was brave of him to pick that color. He looked great in it!

“I thought it was very kind of him to reassure me. Miles looked just as nervous as me honestly, but I thought it was sweet that despite his fear and nervousness, he made sure to comfort me. He definitely got some points for that!”

Her favorite moments from the reception

“I have so many favorite moments from that day. The first was when we started rapping the same song together word-for-word while waiting on our food. The second was when my friends and I were on the dance floor. Miles was chatting with family and friends off to the side. There was a song that came on (I don’t remember exactly what song it was). But man, it was apparently my song. I started dancing and Miles ran over from across the room to see what kind of moves I had. I thought that was super cute. I also loved our second line at the end. It’s a NOLA tradition. Miles asked me to show him what to do and we ended up having a blast! I think it’s pretty cool that I got to show him that in real-time at our wedding.”

The gift Miles gave her

There was also a moment shortly before I walked down the aisle that a gift box was given to me from Miles. There was a letter, a guided playlist for our big day and a few thoughtful items in the box. I was overwhelmed with so many good and comforting emotions in that moment. And it was so much fun to read the playlist– a lot of the songs on his wedding day playlist were also on mine. I still have the box and the letter. We had such a great time at our wedding and were very comfortable with one another from the beginning.”