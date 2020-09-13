Roderick Walker: Another Video Of A Black Man Being Brutalized By Police Has Gone Viral

Another video of a Black man being brutalized by police has gone viral. A video of a now former deputy sheriff from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office repeatedly punching an Atlanta man named Roderick Walker has been circulating on the internet and has triggered us yet again.

According to 11Alive, Walker was with his girlfriend and children when returning a rental car and was getting a ride back to their home. The driver was then pulled over by police for driving with a broken tail light. Police then asked Walker for identification and he asked why he should give identification when he isn’t the driver. The police then ordered him out of the vehicle. The video shows police pinning Walker to the ground and punching him several times. In the video Walker can be heard saying “I’m gonna die, I’m gonna die. I can’t breathe.” Walker was then arrested for obstruction of justice. The photo of his swollen black eye has been circulating on social media as well.

According to Sheriff Victor Hill, Walker’s release from jail isn’t going to be that simple because he has previous charges and has a warrant.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Walker has a felony probation warrant out of Fulton County for Cruelty to Children, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and a Failure to Appear warrant out of Hapeville which resulted in Magistrate Court denying him a bond,” the statement read according to WMAZ. “Mr. Walker’s legal counsel will have to resolve these issues to secure his release.”

The deputy involved in the incident has been fired due to excessive use of force after initially being on administrative leave, WMAZ also reported. The Clayton County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.

Walker’s attorney Shean Williams told Newsweek that he is working to have Walker released from jail.

“We are demanding, in light of what occurred and can be seen in the video, that he be released immediately,” Williams said. “It is our position that Mr. Walker did nothing wrong.”

See the video of what happened below.