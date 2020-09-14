Tweet Explains New Song “Neva Felt This Way”: “I Met Someone That Really Showed Me What Unconditional Love Was”

Tweet is one of those singers who can reappear after any length of time and drop a single that fans will absolutely vibe with, which she just proved with the release of the new song “Neva Felt This Way.” Giving us the sweet melodies the “Southern Hummingbird” is known for, the track is more than just a preview for the album she’s currently working on, it’s an ode to her experiencing a type of love she never had before.

“After I got out of a bad relationship a couple years ago, I met someone that really showed me what unconditional love was,” Tweet shared in an interview via Zoom. “We Didn’t start off as boyfriend-girlfriend so I’m not talking about a relationship. I’m talking about someone that really loves you for who you are and sees you where you are. I might have been broken at that point but he saw me beyond my brokenness. That’s a feeling I’ve never felt before in my whole life so it was from that that the song was birthed.”

In 2016, Jamal Bryant declared Tweet his “Last Lady” on an episode of “The Preachers,” though just two years later the singer hinted that their relationship had come to an end. I mentioned to Tweet that she was literally singing a new song in contrast to earlier tracks like 2013’s “Enough” in which she talked about being tired and doing whatever she could to get a man out of her system. When I asked what her process has been getting over disappointing relationships from her past, she shared the most important aspect is time.

“My process has been giving myself time and not jumping into something else. I’ve given myself time to live in the pain, live in the sorrow, live in everything that I was going through, and be able to come out of it because you have to go through something in order to be able to be healed. You can’t just put a Band-Aid over it because eventually, you have to rip that off. I found that I just had to suffer in it for a minute and get the strength to say ‘Enough is enough.’ I’m not going to go through that anymore. That’s just what I had to do, sit in it.”

Tweet has a similar take when it comes to her career. When she debuted her hit single “Oops (Oh My)” in 2002 she was signed to Elektra, then her label merged with Atlantic Records and her second album didn’t see much success. In 2007, she signed with Umbrella Records; however executive Jheryl Busby’s died a year later while working on her album. Four years later she signed with DuBose Music Group and released “Simply Tweet” in 2013. One year later she moved to Entertainment One where she currently resides.

“I’m always in this merge. I’m always being tested. Too much is given, much is required. Do you know how they say that? I’ve come to the fact to say that you know what, God knows that I’m strong enough to deal with it and I’ve dealt with that because really at that point it was just a trickle effect of negative stuff happening,” she said explaining how the ups and downs of her career led to depression. “Nobody was there. I just know now that that was the route and the path that I had to take to just create me and my character and build me as the woman and the artist and the mom and the sister — It was a way to build my character and the person I am now.”

Happily with Entertainment One for the past six years, Tweet confirmed more music is on the way. In fact, “Neva Felt This Way” and “Remedy,” a song she put out in June, were recorded in 2018 but the release got held up in the midst of yet another label merger.

“I put those records out to give something back to the supporters,” she explained. “I don’t call them fans, I call them supporters and friends. I had to give them something.”

Just four months away from her 50th birthday –and hopefully even less time away from the release of her next album — Tweet feels peace about where she’s headed.

“This next chapter—I think I’ve grown. Mentally, I’ve grown to be able to accept things as they come and not allow it to dictate my future.”