Tamla Horsford’s Sisters Speak Out About Her Case Being Reopened: ‘We Need Answers That Make Sense’

The death of Tamla Horsford, a Black mother of five who died at a slumber party where she was the only Black person there, was ruled an accident last year but her case was reopened due to her family being suspicious about the circumstances around her death. Her sisters recently sat down with CNN affiliate WSAV and spoke about their sister’s death.

“We need answers that make sense. None of this makes sense. None of it,” Horsford’s sister, Summer St. Jour Jones told CNN.

When her sister’s autopsy results were revealed, anti-anxiety medication Xanax, marijuana and alcohol were found in her system . Her alcohol level was three times the legal limit at .238. Her sister found these findings odd.

“Never, ever, ever have I seen my sister sloppy drunk and incoherent,” Jones said. “So I doubt that she would pick a sleepover with people she was just getting to know to start behaving that way.”

St. Jour Jones also expressed mixed feelings about how the suspicion around her sister’s death led to the case being reopened.

“It’s unfortunate that it has to take other people’s heartbreak and other people’s loss for the proper attention to be given this case involving my sister,” she added.

In November 2018, Horsford, a mother of five, was found dead in the backyard of the house she was at for an adult slumber party in her pajamas. Her death was ruled accidental, but defensive wounds were found on her hands.

“The placement of the body, the multitude of injuries, what I would consider to be defensive injuries. The inexplicable post-mortem bleeding,” the family’s lawyer Ralph Fernandez told WSAV.

Fernandez believes that Horsford, a 40-year-old mother of five boys, was killed and that their was nothing accidental about her death. The case regarding her death was reopened by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in June.