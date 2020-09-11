Buy Black Friday: Funky Earrings From Shop Yada Yada

Plenty of women wear earrings. But if you want to use the holes in your ears to make a statement, the earrings from Yada Yada might be what you need.

Made from polymer clay with nickel free posts, these earrings utilize vibrant colors and designs are sure to have people doing double takes and leaning in to ask you where you got those eye-catching ear adornments.

With vintage shapes and vibrant colors, these designs might remind you of the late eighties and early nineties. So if you were one of those girls who wanted to dress like Lisa Turtle back in the day, these designs might be for you.

This Indianapolis, Indiana based brand is new to Etsy but already they have several styles that are sure to compliment the threads in your closet.

All product descriptions come from the Yada Yada Etsy page.

Check out the styles on the following pages.