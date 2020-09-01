Cam Newton’s Ex And Mother Of Four Of His Kids Says She Needs $15,000 A Month In Child Support

There have been a number of women who have requested hefty amounts in child support for their kids. We’ve read about $53,000 here for one. Then $50,000 there for two. But when it comes to Cam Newton’s ex Kia Proctor, she is requesting just $15,000 for their four children together.

According to Bossip, the 32-year-old filed papers in her paternity and child support case stating that she has to spend a little over $15k each month to take care of their kids, and detailed her spending for their essentials. Newton was previously voluntarily giving her money towards the children, but wanted a figure to be determined by a judge for future payments.

She noted that she spends $3,000 on groceries as well as household necessities, $2,966 on their child care, $666 on clothing, $300 on grooming, and $416 on entertainment. As for her vehicle to get the kids around, she spends about $2,640 a month. These bills, which amount to $15,678, are much greater than the $1,276 she, alone, brings in each month. She didn’t work in all the years they were together, so with that being said, Proctor needs a lot of help, but based on a lot of other ongoing and recently settled celebrity child support cases, not an exorbitant amount.

Newton recently signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots that didn’t pay a whole lot, but came with incentives that made it worth $7.5 million. His starting salary for this upcoming season is $1.05 million according to CBS Sports, and guaranteed him $550,000 at signing. He also recently listed his luxury condo in Charlotte, which he obtained while playing as the quarterback for the Panthers, for $2.9 million. He is now in training camp in Massachusetts, and Proctor in the kids have moved to Maryland.

The former couple started dating in 2013, and welcomed their first son, Chosen, in 2015. After that, they welcomed daughter Sovereign-Dior in 2017, then sons Camidas in 2018, and Cashmere born in 2019. At the top of the year, rumors surfaced that the pair called it quits amid another rumor that he fathered a child on her with IG model La Reina Shaw. That turned out to be true, as Newton welcomed son Caesar in 2019. He announced the news that he has seven children, including a daughter he claims named Shakira from a previous relationship of Proctor’s, and a son named Jaden from a previous relationship of Shaw’s. He is reportedly in a relationship with Shaw presently.

“I’m a proud father of 7. A daddy isn’t defined as the man who makes the child (not in all instances) but rather a man who extends his hands and time to help with the child’s raising and his heart to love the child through anything!!!” he said on this past Father’s Day. “Blood doesn’t always make you DADDY. Being a dad comes from the heart. Anybody can make a baby but it takes a real man to raise a child. Kudos to all the real men worldwide!! Happy Father’s Day to us.”