Cam Newton Allegedly Had Two Women Pregnant At Once

Shortly after Cam Newton welcomed his fourth child with girlfriend Kia Proctor last October, the public began to speculate about the status of their long-term relationship. Many suspected that the two had called it quits; however, neither party ever confirmed. The rumors were given new life when Newton was noticeably missing from Proctor’s annual family Christmas photos and it was discovered that she removed all images of the professional athlete from her Instagram account. The two have also unfollowed each other on the photo-sharing platform Now, rumors of a secret baby with another woman have risen to the surface as a possible cause for the split.

According to Sports Gossip, Newton allegedly welcomed his fifth child with fitness model La Reina Shaw this past summer. If the reports are true, it would mean that Shaw and Proctor were pregnant at the same time, which could definitely explain the split.

Additionally, sources claim that while Newton and Shaw are no longer an item, she resides in the apartment above his Atlanta restaurant, Fellaship, in order to make it more convenient for him to see their son.

Of course, Newton has yet to acknowledge the rumors or announce the birth of another child. However, this is not completely out of character for the Carolina Panthers quarterback. He remained mum for quite a while following the birth of his first child, Chosen. He later explained that he did not want to distract Panther teammates and desired to maintain some level of privacy.

“I’ve been quiet about this because I didn’t want to create a distraction for my team and appreciate the privacy in this joyous time,” he said.

If the rumors are true, we can definitely understand why Proctor, who is the mother of four of the NFL pro’s children, would want to wash her hands of Newton for good. Only time will tell what’s really going on.