Usher Expecting Third Child With Girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea

Usher Raymond is about to be a father for a third time. According to Us Weekly, the “Love In This Club” singer is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea. The pair were recently spotted outside of a Los Angeles production studio and Goicoechea was visibly pregnant.

“They are thrilled and very excited,” a source told the publication.

Raymond is already father to two boys — Usher, 12, and Naviyd, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife, Tameka Foster, and he has always been vocal about how seriously he takes his role of being a dad.

“I’m adding to the statistic that there are fathers out there who are there for there children, who are there to raise them, who understand that they have to take that time and really make sure that they make that connection,” he told Soul Culture Media in 2012of his song, “Sins of My Father.” “And understand that these kids are future adults – they’re not kids – so if you don’t give them the time and attention they need now, then they’ll be running around and somebody else will be knocking them upside the head or they’ll be incarcerated. That song in itself is kind of a testament to the father that I became.”

After his marriage to Foster ended in 2009, Raymond married Grace Miguel in 2015. The pair later divorced in 2018. It is unclear exactly how long Raymond and Goicoechea have been an item, but we do know that she works in the music industry. Further, reports indicate that she and Usher shared a ten-year friendship before they explored romance.

According to Bossip, the 36-year-old Miami native, who now works as an A&R executive at Epic Records, got started working in the music industry serving as an assistant to Ciara.

This will be Goicoechea’s first child.