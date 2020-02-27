“Y’all Trippin” Jermaine Dupri Clarifies The Meaning Behind Usher’s New “Confessions” Song

A couple of days ago, we wrote about Usher’s new song, “Confessions III.” It was worthy of an entire article because we couldn’t quite figure out what he was saying. For those who missed this piece, here are the lyrics.

“Remember that time I was sitting up sick, couldn’t sleep in the middle of the night? You said bae let me take you to the ER, I said, ‘Nah, Ima be aight.’ Well the next day I found out from f*cking around that the sickness I had was life. And I was fixed with the decision to keep it, knowing I had to get rid of it, rid of it. Live with it. He don’t know. You don’t know. I had to deal with it. You thought what you put me on for part two was the realest shit. It ain’t right. I ain’t proud. I won’t cry. I can’t hide. But when it was you, I was strong. Now it’s you, what you gon do? I would do anything to get your trust back. [???] I know what you mean and you can trust that. Realize that we’re both wrong. No more lies we can move on. If you lose that trust you built for so long . Now that’s the test to see if you’re strong.”

We assumed that as the person singing the song, that Usher was singing as himself. And speaking of sickness, hospitals and relationships being tested could have easily been one of his many stories. The speculations were strengthened when after singing the verse, Usher turned to the audience and said, “You realize what I just told you?”

The thing is, we really didn’t understand and folks started assuming that Usher might have been speaking about his much-discussed alleged herpes diagnosis and whether or not he was knowingly passing the infection along to other people. Honestly, it would have been smart to make a song about that since that’s the answer we’ve been looking for from him.

Then again, when you think about the history of Usher’s Confessions, you’ll realize that the stories are never his own. The first time around they were producer Jermaine Dupri’s. And apparently. this time around, they’re still not about Usher. While he didn’t come forward to clear up any confusion, the person equally close the project came forward with an explanation.

I see y’all trippin… CONFESSIONS PART 3 is from a females perspective The song is about a girl cheatin’ on him and gettin’ pregnant by another man. She is then being stuck with the decision to keep or abort it.

Now that he knows, Should he stay or Leave ??? — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) February 26, 2020

This makes sense.

Still, given all the Usher has been through in the past few years alone, it would be nice for him to share his own story on these tracks.