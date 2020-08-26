Funny How Daniel Cameron Found The Time To Appear At The RNC Instead Of Gaining Justice For Breonna Taylor

You can’t be an advocate for Trump and say you align with truth and justice. And for this reason Daniel Cameron’s appearance at the Republican National Convention alone seems like and insidious attempt to infuse lie with truth.

We are nearing six months to the date when three Louisville Metro Police officers, Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, entered Breonna Taylor’s apartment carelessly firing, fatally striking her several times. Then offering no medical assistance while she lay on the ground in her last moments. And even worse, the police report which was nearly blank regarding what transpired on the night of March 13.

Last week Cameron privately met with Taylor’s family to update them on the investigation and now he’s stumping for a Trump led America at the RNC, taking shots at Biden’s ignorant and clumsy words on Black voters.

“I think often about my ancestors who struggled for freedom, and as I think of those giants and their broad shoulders, I also think about Joe Biden, who says, ‘If you are not voting for me, you ain’t black,'” Cameron said.

It’s not about being conservative or liberal at this point, as some may suggest (cue Kanye and the others who subscribe to “free-thinking” or whatever that means) because we’ve seen so many conservatives over the course of the past few months, break allegiance with their political party to denounce Trump. They have done so because the America that Trump is aimed at invigorating will led nowhere but to a path of chaos and continued destruction.

Cameron even had the nerve to evoke Taylor’s name, while comparing her death to the death of David Dorn, a retired black police officer who was shot in the uprising held in Minnesota after George Floyd’s shooting.

‘Whether you are the family of Breonna Taylor or David Dorn, these are the ideals that will heal our nation’s wounds,’ Cameron added.

Cameron has repeatedly said he’s waiting on information from the FBI in order to move forward with Taylor’s investigation, but at Tuesday’s appearance he seemed calm and collected, very opposite from a state attorney general who is actively investigating a murder case.

So what does Cameron have to prove by appearing at this convention where nothing but lies were told? We’re not sure. Because it’s deeper than clout — it speaks to a layered level of offenses including, anti-Blackness, misogynoir and the false belief that the core America’s values are in line with any type of moral conviction.

‘Republicans will never turn a blind eye to unjust acts, but neither will we accept an all-out assault on Western civilization,” Cameron went on to say.

If you hold these truths to be self—evident Daniel Cameron, then it is time to put your beliefs into action to gain justice for Breonna Taylor. As a lawyer who took an oath to uphold the truth, Tuesday’s performance did the exact opposite.

From the poorly timed released of his engagement photos to this, we have all the information we need about Daniel Cameron.

May her family be comforted and protected from this continuous outright betrays of justice.