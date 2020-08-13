5 Months After Her Death, Breonna Taylor’s Family Calls For Charges To Be Filed Before October

Breonna Taylor’s family and family attorneys gathered at the office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Thursday, painfully marking five months since the 26-year-old EMT was gunned down by three members of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

According to USA Today, Breonna’s mother, Tamika Palmer, her sister, aunt and family attorneys, Benjamin Crump, Lonita Baker and Sam Aguiar, meet with Cameron and members of his office. The family hopes that charges will come down before October. It is a step in a different direction after Taylor’s family voiced concern about Cameron’s lack of communication with them throughout the investigation.

After the closed door meeting Crump, Baker, and Palmer shared details about the meeting, making it clear that they expressed to Cameron their expectation for charges to be brought forth against Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove.

“We let him know how important it was for their office to get all the facts, to get the truth and to get justice for Breonna,” Palmer said. “We all deserve to know the whole truth behind what happened to my daughter.

“But right now in Louisville, people are still waiting after 150 days for these officers to be arrested and charged,” Crump said. “People are still waiting after 150 days for these officers to be terminated.

“At this point, it’s bigger than Breonna,” Palmer said. “It’s about bridging the gaps between us and the police. It’s about bringing back the communities.”

Cameron’s office has faced fair and swift criticism from Breonna’s supporters who continue to question why the officers have yet to be charged. Last week Cameron said his office was waiting for ballistic reports from the FBI to add to the investigation.

“He did not give a timeline, however it is our position that we’re not going to wait forever,” Baker said. “We do want this resolved quickly and accurately so that Ms. Palmer and the family can get some answers as it relates to the murder of Breonna Taylor.”

“One-hundred and fifty days,” Palmer said. “Five months. Yeah, every day is March 13.”

The AG’s office released a statement saying they were “grateful” for the face to face and will continue to review the facts of the case.

In the same breath, on the ground efforts continue for her murderers to be brought to justice. Change.org launched a major ad campaign in collaboration with Loralie HoJay, the woman who launched the petition which currently has almost 11 million signatures. To date Breonna’s petition is the second largest in Change.org history behind George Floyd’s petition which has 19 million signatures.

The 30- and 60-second spots will run on five major broadcast networks and 18 iHeartRadio stations in the Louisville and Lexington markets, featuring petition signers who submitted videos explaining why they signed.

“Additional national homepage takeover campaigns will run on Blavity and The Hill, along with digital ads running on local Kentucky sites. The ads will start running on August 13th. More than 500 ads will air on television and radio through August 27th,” reads a Change.org statement obtained MadameNoire.