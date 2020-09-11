RelationshipGoals: When Your Mind Says No, But Your Body Says Yes

Let me tell y’all about Andre Christian.

I’ve known him as an acquaintance for at least 10 years. He’s a couple years older, but back when we met, that felt like we were generations apart. I’d see him at parties, he’d always flirt or say something completely inappropriate, but he would equally thrill and annoy me.

I always kept him at arm’s length. It was just something about him that I never trusted, plus, I’d dated two of his homeboys. And by dated I mean one of them was my booty call for about four years and the other lasted only a couple months because at one point I started rocking my natural hair and he asked/told me that I didn’t even put in effort to do my hair to make myself presentable for him. Yeah, that’s another story for another column.

Still, both gentlemen were cool with Andre Christian, who either went by both names or just his last. I called him his last name, which is what I said to him when I saw him on the train.

“Hey Christian. How you been?” It had been a while since I’d seen him at any parties and I was always at all of them.

“Hey Danielle Young,” He smiled a mischievous smile. “I’ve been amazing. Taking time to build my empire. You’re looking good. How’ve you been?” Christian leaned his body weight into mine.

I was irritated and excited. “What are you doing?” I pushed him and laughed.

The train was pulling into the last stop, which is where I lived. Christian and I got off the train. “You live over here?” He asked looking around.

“Yes, do you? Or you missed your stop to follow me home?” I asked, and partially hoped he did.

“Exactly,” there was that mischievous smile again. He continued following me to my apartment door.

“Christian, what are you doing?” I smiled.

“Trying to let you know I’m feeling you. I’ve been feeling you D. What’s up?” Christian smiled.

“What’s up? I’m home and trying to get upstairs.”

“I’d like to get upstairs too. And down,” Christian licked his lips, and while I cringed, I also wet the crotch of my panties. “We can just share a joint and I’ll be out, for real. You can kick me out whenever.”

He said the magic word. I knew he was going to try to make a move on me, but I knew my roommate was home and we’d smoke in the living room and Christian would leave. “Ok, come on fool,” I pushed him.

Christian followed me inside and upstairs, complimenting me the entire way. “Look at you. You’re a glorious woman D. How come we never got together?” He asked.

“Because I think you’re a creep,” I half-joked and opened the door.

“You don’t. If you did, would I be coming in?” Christian followed me inside.

He had a point. And therein lied my duality of feelings when it came to Andre Christian and now he was aware of that push and pull.

We chatted, smoked, he flirted and was a bit too handsy, but by now, you know I was into it. But then, somewhere between the THC levels increasing and the inhibitions decreasing, Christian’s hands became more welcomed than denied. His fingertips traced their way up my past my knees and to the meatiest part of my thighs. The goosebumps warned us both and popped up like tiny speedbumps all over my body. Christian ignored the traffic signal and so did I. His fingertips found the oasis they were looking for.

He watched my body react to his touch and before I could let logic enter the chat to stop him, my roommate scream-laughed from the back of the apartment. We both froze. Her voice grew closer as she responded to whoever was on the other end of the call. “Hey D!” She called from down the hall as she entered the bathroom.

“Hey Kells!” I yelled back and pushed Christian’s hand away from my womanhood.

He leaned into me and put his hand back. “She’s going to the bathroom, we don’t have to stop,” he suggested.

“We do,” I pushed Christian’s hand with a bit more aggression. My body language wasn’t following suit. “You gotta go Christian. I can’t.”

“You can,” he breathed towards my neck. “You just won’t.” He stood up almost as quickly as he breathed his words into my neck. By the time I was able to blink my senses back into my brain, he was at the door. “You will, though,” he said as he walked out.

I sat there on the couch high, wet, and stunned.

