Lauren London Posts Loving Birthday Post To Nipsey Hussle: ‘I Miss You Will Never Be Deep Enough For The Void Left In My Soul’

Over the weekend, the loved ones of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle flooded social media with happy birthday wishes. August 15 would have been his 35th birthday. One of the sweetest tributes came from his girlfriend and mother of his son, Kross, Lauren London. On Instagram, she posted a tribute to her late love.

King Ermias

Best friend

Twin Flame

Greatest Teacher

Beautiful Strong Vessel

The Spiritual Giant that walked Earth.

“I Miss You” will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul.

Yet, I know you walk with me- always still.

Happy 35th

Eternally Yours, Boogie

The “Hussle & Motivate” rapper’s sister, Samantha Smith, also put up a loving post on Instagram.

There’s no love like an older brother

There’s no love like Yours

I cherish you, respect you, honor you and live for you.

I love you.

1 of 1 no one compares!

Happy Birthday to my Hero

Forever That N—a

Many other celebs posted wishing him a happy birthday including Snoop Dogg, Karen Civil, YG, Juelz Santana, Dave East and more.

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was killed on March 31, 2019 in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles, California. A few days after his death his accused killer Eric Holder was arrested and charged with his murder. According to the Los Angeles Times, Holder and Hussle had a conversation that day that set Holder off and led to him allegedly killing Hussle.

“Apparently, the conversation had something to do with [Hussle] telling Mr. Holder that word on the street was that Mr. Holder was snitching,” Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told a grand jury in May according to the Times. “The conversation wasn’t particularly intense. It wasn’t particularly belligerent.”

McKinney added that though the conversation wasn’t hostile it “moved Eric Holder to a point of wanting to return to the parking lot and kill Nipsey Hussle.”

Holder is still awaiting trial, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.