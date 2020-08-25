Erica Mena Says Most Of The Women Who Think Safaree Is “Corny” Are Guilty Of Overlooking Good Men

If you’ve ever referred to Safaree Samuels as “corny,” his wife, Erica Mena, believes that your sentiments reveal a lot more about you than it does about him. In a five-minute-long Instagram video, the “Love & Hip Hop” star addressed women who feel that men are “corny’ for simply embracing who they are.

“I find it kinda interesting how when a man is comfortable with being himself, loves life, makes the best out of things, isn’t fake hardcore trying to be hard, ain’t calling queens out their name., when a man is legitimately confident with himself, when a man enjoys life and enjoys making the best out of things, dances because he feels good inside, says what he wants to say because he means it and is really a good all-around man, when a man is confident and carefree, a jokester, loves to dance, vibes out, isn’t pretending to be something he isn’t, why is that corny for y’all females?” she questioned.

She went on to say that the same women who speak down on men like Safaree and other men who are true to themselves generally make poor choices in relationships and pursue men who are not at peace and “have nothing going for themselves.”

“These are the same females who go after the men who are not happy with themselves,” Mena added. “They’re bitter inside because they give their all to a man who can’t even love themselves let alone love them.”

According to the reality star, many women constantly overlook good men who can make them happy because they’re pursuing the wrong guys.

“A lot of y’all are lonely and y’all lonely because you’re overlooking a good man,” she went on. “Why? Because y’all wanna be with the hardcore thug. The man that is pretending to be everything that he isn’t.”

Mena and Samuels are a few weeks away from celebrating their first anniversary and married life appears to be treating them well. In addition to welcoming their first child together, they recently purchased a home.

“It’s sad because love is a beautiful thing. I’ve been married for a year come September and I really enjoy my husband. My husband has taught me to take a deep breath and chill and enjoy things,” she said. “It really bothers me because instead of stopping to acknowledge that my man likes to enjoy living his life, that’s corny to y’all.”

You can watch her full video below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.