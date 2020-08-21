Buy Black Friday: Unoeth Handcrafted Leather Bags From Ethiopia

If you’re like me, you go through phases of purchases. One minute, I want to purge everything a live a minimalistic life. The next I’m seeing shoes I “need” to have. Clothes I have to have in my closet even though I’m not going any damn where. Most recently, I’ve found myself in a purse phase. After the strap on the trusty leather backpack I bought from Cuba broke, I found myself on the market again.

And while I’ve already got one bag in my possession, I might have to add another one from Unoeth.

UnoEth (pronounced: ooh-no-eth)are handcrafted leather handbags made in Ethiopia and sold in Oakland, California.

According to their website, the brand run by father-daughter duo Dagne and Xiomara was launched after Dagne came back from Ethiopia, visiting family. He brought back leather goods for family and friends and realized how much of a hot commodity he had on his hands.

And the brand was born.

The site boasts that “All Unoeth goods are handmade, 100% Ethiopian leather, and crafted by artisans and small businesses in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. No two pieces are exactly alike, giving you quality pieces that are one of a kind.”

Check out some of their fly pieces on the following pages.