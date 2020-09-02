Conversations To Have With Your Teenage Daughter About Dating

Whether we like it or not, most teenagers have a desire to date. And regardless of if you choose to allow it, encourage it, or prohibit it, dating will happen at some point and there are some conversations that we should be having with our teenage daughters sooner rather than later. While this list is not all-inclusive, it’s a good place to start:

The high cost of settling

When all of her girlfriends are gabbing about having boyfriends, it might be tempting for teen girls to settle for any relationship merely for the sake of being in a relationship. While high school relationships are often short-lived, being linked to the wrong partner, at any point in life, can come with an expensive price tag.