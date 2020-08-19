Jordin Sparks On Not Desiring A Second Child: “I Just Don’t Know If I’d Be Able To Take Care Of Myself”

When you have one child, it doesn’t take long for people to start inquiring about when you think you’ll want to have another, suggesting sooner than later so that your firstborn can have “someone to play with.”+ However, for some people, they’re team one and done. Singer and actress Jordin Sparks seems to be one of those people. Sparks said she doesn’t see herself having a second child because she doesn’t know if she could be her best self for a family of more than three people.

The 30-year-old spoke to Us Weekly about it recently and was honest when they asked her about the possibility of expanding her family with husband Dana Isaiah. The two share two-year-old son, DJ.

“Yeah, I’m good with one. We’re both good,” she said. “I can’t say what’s going to happen in the future, but I’m, like, very sure that it’s still gonna stay just one.”

The American Idol star said that trying to be present for her son, as well as her husband, has been complicated enough. With that in mind, she can’t see stretching herself thin for another child. According to the “No Air” singer, DJ is “more than enough” for her.

“As a mom, knowing myself and going through this for the first time, I’m just like, ‘You know what? I want to be able to keep my focus on DJ,’” she said. “Because trying to split the attention from Dana to DJ was a lot for me. I’m a giver. I love to be nurturing, and I just don’t know if I’d be able to take care of myself as much if I expanded.”

She has spoken about taking care of herself while juggling parenting in the past. Sparks told us in 2018 that being DJ’s mom motivated her to try be her best for him.

“I knew I had to be better for myself, but now I have to be better for him, in all ways, which includes fitness and my mental self-care,” she said. “It includes my relationship with my husband, it includes how I act in the world, the choices I make. It’s amazing. It’s a lot to think about but I’m willing to do it because he deserves it.”

Sparks welcomed Dana Isaiah Jr. in May 2018. She and her husband met and married in 2017.