Jordin Sparks’s Husband Caught Hell From Everyone But His Wife Over A Close Photo With His Female Friend

Are you comfortable with your partner having a best or close friend of the opposite sex? If not, what is that about?

Singer and actress Jordin Sparks is trying to figure that out after her husband, Dana Isaiah Thomas, received some surprising flack for a photo he shared of himself out with a good female friend. He lauded the young woman, who sat next to him in a restaurant with her arm around his neck. The caption also left people with some questions.

“Not very many people can… 1). Get me out the house past 10:30 2). Get me to smile this big 3). Have me talking about high school,” he said. “Shoutout to a real one.”

Sparks commented on the photo, “Awww I love you both! ♥️ She’s such a treasure!” But other people were none too pleased, quizzing him about where his ring was, why she was so close, and why the caption was “so dramatic and extra.”

The young lady in the photo was pretty taken aback by the negative feedback.

“These comments are wild!” she wrote in the comments. “Too good seeing you last night. Can’t wait to hang when the whole fam is in town soon”

But no one was more annoyed by it than Sparks, who with an eye-rolling emoji, gave her husband’s followers a lesson on not being so insecure that they’re treating their partners like property to be owned, or allowing themselves to be treated like property by their significant other.

“Y’all. Here’s a message: if your significant other is making you cut off your really good, stand up, been there since forever friends, male or female…GET OUT. (Not talking about the friends that are toxic/frenemies, that’s a problem and should be addressed.) That’s controlling/toxic and people are NOT objects you own. Again, people are NOT OBJECTS YOU OWN,” she said. “Friends are super important for your well-being especially those that knew you before certain huge life changes happen. It’s HEALTHY. I hope you all find someone that treats you like my husband and his friends do. They are truly the best. May the odds be ever in your favor.”

There are plenty of people who feel like everyone who had a problem with Thomas’s photo and caption are doing too much. There are also plenty of folk who look at the situation and say it’s a little inappropriate. However, as long as Sparks isn’t losing sleep about it, then the opinions of others certainly don’t matter.

By the way, Sparks and Thomas have been married since 2017 and welcomed their first child together, son Dana Isaiah Thomas, Jr., in 2018.