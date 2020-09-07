Upgrade Your Bath Time Ritual With Products From These Black-Owned Businesses

A bath time ritual is nothing more than a routine that is followed when you bathe. Many people use the bathtub for much more than getting clean. They use it as a means of relieving stress and decompressing after a long day. And though warm water, soap, and a washcloth are really all you need, there are ways to enhance your regimen that can make your soaking time a much more relaxing and meaningful experience — and help set the mood, if you will. Here are nine products from Black-owned brands that can help you upgrade your bathtime ritual.

Aromatherapy

Add a little aromatherapy to your bathtime routine with some pleasing scents from Posh Candle Co. Their scented soy candles are sure to add to the relaxing ambiance, putting your mind and body at ease. Consider trying their popular Bad & Bougie scent, which they describe as “a sweet and sensual floral scent with hints of nectarine, honeysuckle, rose and sandalwood. It’s perfect for yourself and your girlfriends who have fine taste and tend to act a little bougie.”