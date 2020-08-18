Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized In Louisville With Red Paint

A billboard calling for justice for Breonna Taylor was vandalized on Tuesday in her Louisville, Kentucky, community, WKYT reports.

Almost two weeks after Oprah purchased 26 billboards advocating for her murderers to be charged and arrested, a red splatter of paint the size of a ball appeared on a billboard in Louisville’s Irish Hill neighborhood.

The imagery is targeted and harrowing as the paint was placed on Breonna’s forehead. According to WAVE 3 News’ Dawne Gee, community members are trying to replace the photo with the billboard company.

Supporters of Breonna’s story are still working on gaining justice for her family after the 26-year-old EMT was gunned down by Louisville Metro Police Department officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove on March 13. Last week marked 5 months since her death, without any charges or an arrest.

On the same day marking the five-month anniversary, Taylor’s mother, family attorneys Benjamin Crump, Lonita Baker and Sam Aguiar, met with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in an effort to repair communication between the attorney general’s office and he family.

Cameron has faced criticisms over the length of time on the investigation, while the Taylor family accused his office of failing to reach out over the last five months.

“He did not give a timeline, however it is our position that we’re not going to wait forever,” Baker said during a press conference after the meeting. “We do want this resolved quickly and accurately so that Ms. Palmer and the family can get some answers as it relates to the murder of Breonna Taylor.”

“We let him know how important it was for their office to get all the facts, to get the truth and to get justice for Breonna,” Tamika Palmer, Breonna’s mother, said. “We all deserve to know the whole truth behind what happened to my daughter.

From that meeting Taylor’s family attorney’s announced that the family does expect charges to be brought forth before October. Cameron claims that he is waiting on information from the FBI before he can move forward.

But each day without their loved one is too long. #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor.