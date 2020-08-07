Oprah Buys 26 Billboards In Louisville Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

Last week Oprah used Breonna Taylor’s image on O Magazine in a push to get justice for the 26-year-old EMT who was senselessly gunned down by Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

Now the media mogul is going harder, purchasing 26 billboards on behalf of O Magazine demanding that the three officers responsible for her death be arrested and charged. The billboards feature the same image used on the September O Magazine cover and were bought in collaboration with Until Freedom, a social justice organization founded by activists Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour.

The installations, which represent each year of Taylor’s life, began on Thursday and will continue until Monday, according to WLKY.

Until Freedom recently ran a campaign using the voices of Alicia Keys, La La Anthony and Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, advocating for justice. Until Freedom is also responsible for the demonstration where 87 protesters, including Mallory, Yandy Smith-Harris and Porsha Williams were arrested after staging a demonstration at the home of Daniel Cameron, Kentucky’s Attorney General, demanding he press charges in Taylor’s case.

To date the three involved officers, Brett Hankinson, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, have faced little to no consequences over Taylor’s death. Hankinson was fired from the force, but is actively appealing his case, while Mattingly and Cosgrove were placed on administrative leave.

On Thursday Cameron’s office responded to the repeated calls of inaction, stating they are waiting on a ballistics report from the FBI, which is also involved in the investigation.

Everyday people across the country are answering the call to advocate for this young woman whose life was taken entirely too soon. Our only hope is that it produces an outcome that is fair and just for the grieving family of Breonna Taylor.