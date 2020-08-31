10 Questions To Ask Yourself Before Allowing Friends Or Family To Move In

For the most part, when we’re able to help a loved one who has fallen on hard times, we try our best to do so. However, when said loved one needs a place to stay, things can get a bit complicated. Opening your home to a relative or friend is a noble deed, but it’s not easy by any means. So, before you agree to host a long-term houseguest, here are 10 questions to ask yourself:

Have I taken enough time to think about this?

When someone puts you on the spot and asks if they can move in, it’s easy to succumb to the pressure that you may feel in the moment and agree to help out without taking the time to fully weigh the decision and the impact that it will have on your current living arrangements. While you may want to help out your loved one, who may be in need, it’s not easy to have a long-term houseguest, so you should definitely give yourself some time to make a decision.