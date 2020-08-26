How To Make The Most Of Remote Learning This School Year

The 2020-2021 school year is upon us and it looks very different from previous school years. To keep students and teachers safe from coronavirus, many districts have moved to remote learning for the entire year. Digital learning is very different from physically sitting in a classroom with peers and an instructor, so you may be wondering how to get the most of out the school year with these very new parameters in place. Here are some practical tips for optimizing your child’s educational experience during these unprecedented times.

Wake up early

Working and learning remotely has its perks — like eliminating a morning commute for your daily routine, which means that everyone gets to sleep a little later. However, you may not want to hit that snooze button too many times. While your child definitely can roll out of bed and head straight to the computer, it’s not recommended. Morning routines are important, so you’ll want to follow one that helps your child to adopt a mindset suitable for learning.