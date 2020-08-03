“I Got A Man” Naturi Naughton Said Her Relationship With Her New Boo Has Gotten Stronger During Quarantine

Recently, actress Naturi Naughton joined her “Power” costar LaLa Anthony, Bresha Webb, and Melissa Folkes for OWN’s “Girlfriends Check In.”

While on the Zoom call, the women spoke about how they’re adjusting to life in quarantine and how it’s affected everything from their parenting to their romantic relationships.

Naturi told the ladies that being able to spend this much time still has been a help to her.

LaLa: You have some people in quarantine who are like, ‘I’m building this incredible bond. I learning stuff about my partner that I didn’t know. And then you have other people that’s like, ‘It’s going to be a lot of single people after this quarantine.’ A lot of people might not have known their partner. When everyone’s working or just passing by. But when you’re just sitting there, forced to be together. It could go either way. For me, I’ve been in a relationship for a very long time, you kind of know the person and all their habits. So it’s not a lot of surprises.

That’s when Naturi chimed in with a bit of news about her personal situation.

Naturi: You know for me, I’m dating. And, you know, I got a man. And the quarantine has made my relationship stronger. And my relationship with my daughter Zuri, our family bond became strong because we were forced to be present. And that’s actually—I think—a blessing. Be encouraged that you have this time to sit still. And being still can also be a blessing.

There’s no word on who Naturi’s new boo is. She split from her daughter’s father Ben in 2017.

Recently, though she posted a picture of her “Power” costar Sinqua Walls her Man Crush Monday but also captioned it with a hashtag #truefriendship. So ain’t no tellin’…for now. Time will reveal.

Whatever may be happening with their relationship statuses, the ladies all agreed that outside of what the quarantine can do for relationships, it’s extremely important for people to get in tune and relearn themselves without all of the additional distractions.

Valid.