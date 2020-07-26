Police Say Gloria Bambo Committed Suicide By Hanging But The Internet Begs To Differ

A 20-year-old South African woman named Gloria Bambo was found hanging in the garage of her Texas home last week and though her death was ruled a suicide, there are concerns that it may not have been. Someone on Facebook named Jamilla Arnold raised concerns about Bambo’s mysterious death which led to more speculation on social media.

Arnold’s post read:

Gloria Bambo, a South African citizen, and a resident of McKinney,Texas was found hung inside her garage. Gloria resided with her roommate, a white male who found her in the garage Sunday July 12, 2020. Gloria went missing Thursday and supposedly died in that garage the same day July 9. Gloria’s body was in that garage 3 days, where people resided, and repairs were made. No one has heard anything about this Why? We need to know what happened to Gloria?

Many social media users posted that Bambo’s death seemed suspicious. Bambo was renting a room in a white male’s home and many on social media feel that he had something to do with her death.

Her roommate released a statement through one of her friends and it was posted on Twitter to give some key information about what Bambo was going through before she died. In his statement, he confirmed that Bambo was his roommate and said that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, anxiety, had a traumatic life and was estranged from her family in South Africa. He also said that she was fired eight days before she died. He said when he found an envelope with her last paycheck and driver’s license, he reported her missing. See his full statement in the tweets below.

The McKinney Police Department later posted on Facebook that they cannot speak on suicides but said there hasn’t been any evidence that “contradicts” that her death was caused by suicide.