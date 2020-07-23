MAFS Recap: A Black Man In Tune With His Emotions Is Nothing To Scoff At

Welp another season of “Married At First Sight” is underway. And the five couples are married to one another. Right now, I can’t say who will and won’t make it. There is a large journey ahead. But what we can do is provide our first impressions about that couples and which challenges may arise given what little we know about them at this point.

So with that in mind, let’s get into our initial thoughts on each of the couples and how they’ll fare on this unconventional foray into marriage.

We’ll take it one by one.