Al B Sure Reveals He And Kim Porter Were Married

It’s been nearly two years since Kim Porter passed away. And the men with whom she shared a romantic connection have had her on their mind as of late. Recently, Diddy penned a message to her on Instagram.

Recently, Al B Sure suggested that she was murdered instead of dying from pneumonia, as the coroner reported.

And now, during a recent interview with Fox Soul, Al B Sure shared an aspect of his relationship with Porter that we did not know.

“Every time I post something, I forget it’s me. I’m a grandfather so my concern is not being popular and trying to get numbers and likes. That’s not what I do. But I posted something the other day, talking about my ex-wife—yeah, I said it. My ex-wife! Kimberly.

But nobody knew because we didn’t discuss being married. We didn’t discuss that. Every so often, I give her a tribute.”

Al B Sure explained that Andre Harrell introduced Kim to him backstage one evening. He shared that he was the one who moved her from Columbus, Georgia to New York and put her in a condo along with his sister and then helped launch her modeling career.

“Everybody took it…I hate to see the blogs and all that who like take…I don’t answer to nobody. I’m an OG. I’m almost 52 years old. I’m a grandfather. You know the only person I answer to? My grandson now.

So whatever the case is, I just want the truth to be told.”

You can watch the clip from this portion of the interview below.