“I Wasn’t Being Treated Fairly Because They Were Not Happy” Elise Neal Says Will And Jada’s Marital Issues Seeped Onto The “All of Us” Set

You might have thought that the conversation about Will, Jada and her entanglement with August Alsina would have died down after two weeks.

But interviews with August and songs named “Entanglement” have ensured that its all still top of mind for more than a few people. And the question about “entanglement” has come up with other Black celebrities in Hollywood as well.

Recently, actress Elise Neal sat down for an interview with Viral Hip Hop News. In addition to speaking about the controversy with Nick Cannon, her roles in “The Hughley Show” and the film Rosewood, Neal shared her thoughts on how Will and Jada let the unhappiness from their marriage seep into the work environment on the set of “All of Us,” starring Duane Martin and LisaRaye.

See what she had to say below.

“Now that’s rough for me. Everyone knows I was on the “All Of Us,” set, right? But here’s what I can say, feeling like something is going to pop me upside the head. If someone is unhappy, they spread that unhappiness to others. I wasn’t happy on that set because people treated me in a way that I could tell that they were unhappy. Bottom line, they have decided what their marriage is going to be. They have decided that a long time ago. I’m not involved in their marriage. They know what’s going on. If they decide that they’re going to come together and that’s the type of marriage that they want and they’re okay with that, we are not able to judge that. What I am going to judge is if I come to work for people and they bring that unhappiness on others, like myself. I felt that and received that on that set. And that’s sad to me. I am a very hardworking girl. I had just come from doing a successful show for four years with “The Hughleys.” I’ve done tons of movies, a whole lot of stuff before I did that set. I’m coming to that set to work and excited because I’m like, ‘Ayyyee, I’m about to do something with—these people are cool, these people are great. It’s going to be a great, fun environment. I’ve never worked in an environment with these two great individuals. And I know Will and I love Will. I love Will as an individual. I don’t know a lot about him personally. I just know I worked with him and I enjoyed working with him. So I was looking forward to having a very fun work experience. And I’m still sad that it was so not like that. I’m talking about that individual set. I have a lot of fun on other sets, okay? I’ve had a lot of fun on a lot of jobs I’ve done. And a lot of people know that I exited that set early. I miss the money but I do not miss being unhappy. I was not happy because they were not happy. And Wa. That’s their choice to do whatever the hell they want to do in that marriage. That’s not even for us to judge. But if you bring other entities in. If you have a young man in your relationship and now he’s not happy—or if you have other people that are in the relationship and then they’re happy and you come outside and try to do work and you’re working with other individuals and you’re not happy, I just need y’all to find that happy. Leave me alone. I don’t want you to bring that on me because it’s not my fault that you’re not happy.”

“All Of Us, ”which was created and executive produced by both Will and Jada, aired from 2003 to 2007. In an interview for TV One’s “Life After,” series, Neal explained that she left the show in 2005 after budget cuts would decrease her salary significantly. The first three seasons of the show aired on UPN before it moved to the CW in 2006. It was cancelled a year later.

You can listen to Neal’s full interview with Viral Hip Hop News in the video below.