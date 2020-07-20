Black Women Who Defaced BLM Mural Vandalized Two More, Exposed As Right-Wing Agitators

Two women who defaced a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower in New York City are being revealed as right-wing agitators after a dive into their antics were revealed by the New York Daily News.

Bevelyn Beatty, 29, and Edmee Chavannes, 39, residents of Staten Island, were arrested on Saturday after pouring black paint on the Trump Tower mural. They were charged with criminal mischief and released pending a future court date.

“The police expressed their HIGH APPRECIATION for what Bevelyn and Edmee stood up for today,” a statement from the women reads. “They expressed their concerns and fears for their city. They are in fear for the sake of NYC and voiced that they need MORE people like them to help and stand up for what is RIGHT!”

Hours later, Beatty and an attending group also vandalized two more murals in Harlem and Bedford-Stuyvesant on Saturday night after she was released, according to her Facebook page.

“Y’all, we did an all-nighter,” she said in the post. “Let me tell you something, yesterday was epic.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, we’re in Brooklyn and it ain’t over,” she said. “Jesus matters. We’re taking our country back. We’re taking it back. And let me tell you something, the police need our help. … Don’t just sit by idly and watch your country go to the ground.”

“Stand with your police force, vote for Trump, vote Republican, vote for Christians, and stand up, Christians,” she continues, as an unidentified cohort adds: “Vote the ungodly, demonic, anti-Christ people out of this nation.”

In the disturbing footage captured on Saturday afternoon Beatty can be seen throwing Black paint on the Trump Tower mural while two officers attempt to stop her.

Black Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter, right?” Beatty says. “For the black people. This is for the black people. They’re destroying business for black people. They’re looting for black people.”

“No,” she says. “No. We’re not standing with Black Lives Matter. We want our police. Re-fund our police.”

Beatty and Chavannes have a history of showing up to demonstrate in the name of pro-life and in defense of their “christian values.” They were arrested last month for protesting outside Planned Parenthood’s New York headquarters, according to the Daily News, and also traveled several states to protest a city council meeting in Florida, while also travelling to Kentucky to attend an Easter service during the coronavirus.