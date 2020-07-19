A Black Woman Defaced NYC’s Black Lives Matter Mural

A Black woman was caught on video on July 18 vandalizing the Black Lives Matter mural outside of the Trump Tower in New York City. In a video, a Black woman, identified as Beverlyn Beatty according to The Daily Mail, is seen shouting “Refund the Police!” as she paces back and forth with a bucket of paint. She then pours the black paint over the mural, which is on the city’s Fifth Avenue, and then gets on her knees and smears the paint over the yellow letters.

Even though the video shows Beatty, CNN reports that there were two women defacing the mural and they were both arrested and charged with criminal mischief.

Beatty has received an outpour of praise on social media for defacing the mural. Many have been calling her a hero and courageous.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that the mural to commemorate the Black Lives Matter movement was vandalized, and we will absolutely fix it,” Julia Arredondo, a spokeswoman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, told CNN.

This is the third time the mural was damaged in a week. On July 13, an unnamed person dumped red paint on the Lives section on the mural, NBC reported. On July 17, four people were arrested for “pouring and smearing paint on the mural and one female spreading flyers at the scene,” according to CNN.

De Blasio tweeted that this vandalism will not be tolerated.

“The Black Lives Matter movement is more than words, and it can’t be undone.”

It was reported that de Blasio also took part in fixing the mural after the second vandalism attack last week.

“Our city isn’t just painting the words on Fifth Avenue. We’re committed to the meaning of the message,” de Blasio tweeted July 16.