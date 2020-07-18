Azealia Banks Says Her Voodoo Is Responsible For Nick Cannon’s Firing From Viacom

After her awkward visit to Nick Cannon’s Wild N’ Out, Azealia Banks has not been a fan of Nick Cannon. He recently experienced a major setback after being fired from Viacom, the home of MTV, which airs Wild N’ Out, Vulture reported. In her now-deleted Instagram story, the “212” rapper took full credit for his recent shortcoming, saying that she has performing voodoo on him so his downfall would come.

“Azealia Banks voodoo is kicking in 2020,” she said.

Banks teased Cannon for being fired and no longer being able to work on the show he created over a decade ago.

“This is a good day. How the hell did you get your whole show canceled though?” she continued. “How do you get canceled from your own s–t? And how you wanna get on there talking that Hotep s–t, that anti-Semite s–t, that stupid ass bulls–t but you had no problem disrespecting a f–king Black woman on TV? You see? Dummy. Dummy. Dumb ass Black man! You see stupid! Stupid! Now that’s what the f–k you get, n–a.”

Cannon was fired due to comments made during an interview with Public Enemy member Professor Griff on his podcast “Cannon’s Class.” Professor Griff left the group in 1989 after saying that “Jews are wicked” in a Washington Post interview. Cannon didn’t condemn his comments and said he was “speaking the truth.”

“You’re speaking facts,” Cannon said. “There’s no reason to be scared of anything when you’re speaking the truth.”

The 39-year-old also said that Black people are the “true Hebrews.”

“You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people. That’s our birthright. So if that’s truly our birthright, there’s no hate involved.”

He later issued apologies on Facebook and Twitter saying there was no malice intentions behind the conversation.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions,” Cannon tweeted. “I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding.”

After his firing, Cannon wrote on Facebook that he wants full ownership of Wild N’ Out.

“I demand full ownership of my billion-dollar Wild ‘N Out brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership!” Cannon said.