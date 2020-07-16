Megan Thee Stallion’s Producer Seems To Believe Tory Lanez Played A Role In The Shooting

When rapper Megan the Stallion, released a statement saying that she had been shot in the foot after attending a house party in the Hollywood Hills, people wanted to know who the hell did it.

But anyone who read Megan’s statement noticed that while she shared that the assailant was someone who was intentionally trying to take her out, she was careful to keep things very vague in terms of the identity of the shooter.

Her producer Lil Ju Made The Beat is taking an entirely different approach. As we know fellow singer and rapper Tory Lanez was also present when Meg was shot and was later arrested and hit with a felony for carrying a concealed weapon.

He has since posted bail but has yet to speak about the incident.

The day Megan shared that she had been shot, in a since deleted tweet, Ju wrote, “Count your f*cking days.”

And in the days since, he has not stopped talking.

When fans suggested that it was Tory Lanez who defended Meg, Ju was quick to refute that claim, tweeting: “I hope y’all don’t believe he was defending her. This a bullsh*t story.”

While Ju was not there when the shooting happened, he says that he speaks to Megan every day.

On Instagram, going back and forth with a fan in the comment section, Ju wrote:

“I was literally on the phone with her when I made the tweets. Just mind your business. “

When the fan questioned why he was tweeting and deleting inflammatory n against Meg, Ju said, “You think you know every damn thing. I made 2 tweets. Kelsey (Megan’s friend who wanted to let the world know she was not responsible for the shooting), her assist[ant] WHO WAS THERE and Kelsey’s mother have said wayyyyyyy more then I said. Go do some research sweetie.”

There is no research to be done. At this point, we just need someone to spill all the tea and tell us exactly what the hell happened. Because right now, we’re all confused.

But I’m sure the truth will come to the light. And when it does, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.