“I Would Torture Myself In My Head:” Kelly Rowland Discusses Spending “A Whole Decade” Paralyzed By Beyoncé Comparisons

In an attempt to encourage “The Voice Australia” contestant Chris Sebastian, Kelly Rowland opened about what it felt like to spend “a whole decade” in Beyoncé’s shadow.

The revelation came after Sebastian confessed his concerns and fears of being overshadowed by his brother, pop singer Guy Sebastian.

“I know this feeling. Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyoncé?” she told Sebastian. “I would just torture myself in my head.”

Rowland went on to share that she would lament over the tiniest of decisions in hopes of avoiding the Beyoncé comparisons.