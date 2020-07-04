Kelly Rowland Said She ‘Almost Lost Everything’ During Her Career

There was a point in Kelly Rowland’s career where she almost lost everything. Rowland may be a member of the world’s most successful girl groups, but she almost went broke. During a conversation with her pastor Erwin McManus, she was transparent about her past financial situation and how it became jeopardized because she was focused on living lavishly.

“Even going through my own time where there was a lot of – no one will believe this and it’ll actually be the first time I talk about it – where I almost lost everything because I was so busy trying to keep up,” she told McManus in the YouTube interview. “Whether it was the look, whether it was the wardrobe, whether it was the car, whether it was the place, whether it was the – you know what I mean? All that silliness.”

As soon as the Houston native experienced wealth, she said she began to ball out.

“When I got one of my first paychecks, I went to the grocery store and bought almost everything that my mom used to tell me was too expensive,” she said. “I bought all of that s–t, had a party at my house, and everybody ate up everything. I’ll never forget it, because it was fun and it was something I was able to fund myself.”

The 39-year-old said that trying to keep up with the Joneses led to her feeling lost.

“I was ‘rich broke,’ and I will never forget having this moment. I called my best friend and I said, ‘I just don’t know what to do.’ ”

Despite her finances, her suggested that she donate to a church. Her business manager recommended against it but Rowland obliged and it worked out in her favor.

“Literally the following week, things just started to happen. Good things.”

