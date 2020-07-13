What Would You Do? SZA Recalls Walking In On Her Boyfriend Having Sex With Her Homegirl

I know I can’t be the only person who likes to play this game where I imagine myself in deeply painful, ridiculous, life-altering scenarios so I can think about my reaction to them should they ever materialize in the real world. I find myself going down a rabbit hole, physically feeling the effects of these made-up emotions before I eventually remind myself that this is not real life. But something I’ve made up.

If you’ve never played this game, I’m going to invite you to do so now with an example provided by R&B artist SZA.

For whatever reason, perhaps all this talk about entanglement, SZA recalled a time when she witnessed her friend having sex with her boyfriend at the time.

She shared this tragic story in a series of tweets.

Apparently, SZA, her friend and her ex were at the same house party. And for one reason or another, the singer’s intuition told her that they had escaped together. In an attempt to vindicate her own feelings, she searched high and low for the two of them.

Though her spidey senses were correct, she still wasn’t prepared to encounter what she did. And likely went into a psychological shock moment where her fight or flight response was activated and she chose the latter.

For as much as I like to put myself in these wild scenarios and I’ve imagined this particular one a few times, I don’t know how I would react in the moment. A part of me likes to think I would have the perfect thing to say or I would develop super human strength and commence to beating somebody’s ass in that room. But sadly, I think the shock would be too much. My mind, body and soul would want to carry me out of there as fast as possible. Because honestly, how do you process the betrayal of a lover and a friend in the same night, at the same time?!

Hopefully, once I had collected myself enough, I could return with a classy yet venomous read about how trashy the both of them are as people and how karma would do a better job repaying them than I ever could.

But who knows.

If you were in this situation, or God forbid have already been in this situation, how do you think you would handle it?