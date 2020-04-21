Beauty Of 5: Balms And Butters To Help You Sleep Better At Night

I don’t know about you, but I haven’t gotten a good night’s sleep since the coronavirus pandemic hit U.S. shores. Whether it’s fear of me or a loved one getting sick or anxiety about going to the store during off-peak hours that keeps me up at night, one thing’s for sure is the lack of sleep isn’t sustainable for my body or my beauty goals.

Fortunately, you can work on both in tandem, thanks to skincare items and other products on the market that don’t just assist in that much-needed cell turnover that ramps up in the wee hours of the night, but they can actually help you get to sleep and stay that way. Ready to tackle your insomnia face forward? Give these items a try.

Dermalogica Sound Sleep Cocoon Night Gel-Cream

This night cream is powered by one of my favorite ingredients — Vitamin C — to restore brightness to skin and help you wake up with a glow. But it’s the inclusion of Sandalwood and French Lavender that not only soothe skin, but add an aromatherapy effect to promote deep sleep.